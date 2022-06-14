...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Wisconsin EMS encouraged to apply for flex grant funding
The state Department of Health Services announced Monday that it will begin receiving requests for applications for $12 million dollars in EMS Flex Grant funding recently unveiled by Gov. Tony Evers alongside an additional $22 million investment toward emergency response in the state. This investment comes from the American Rescue Plan Act – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
“Wisconsin’s emergency medical services responders are among the first on the scene during our darkest hours — from a heart attack to a house fire — providing consistent, high-quality services when we need them most,” Evers said. “For too long, local communities have been doing more with less, especially in our rural communities who’ve had to cut critical public safety services due to lack of resources. These investments will help support EMS and health care access across our state by providing EMS providers the support they need to be there when folks need them.”
