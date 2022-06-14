The state Department of Health Services announced Monday that it will begin receiving requests for applications for $12 million dollars in EMS Flex Grant funding recently unveiled by Gov. Tony Evers alongside an additional $22 million investment toward emergency response in the state. This investment comes from the American Rescue Plan Act – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

“Wisconsin’s emergency medical services responders are among the first on the scene during our darkest hours — from a heart attack to a house fire — providing consistent, high-quality services when we need them most,” Evers said. “For too long, local communities have been doing more with less, especially in our rural communities who’ve had to cut critical public safety services due to lack of resources. These investments will help support EMS and health care access across our state by providing EMS providers the support they need to be there when folks need them.”

