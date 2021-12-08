Winter storm watches are in effect ahead of a developing cross-country storm that AccuWeather meteorologists say will unleash all modes of hazardous weather late this week and into the weekend.
As the storm departs the Rockies and heads across the Plains Friday, a large band of heavy snow is forecast to spread northeastward from eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado straight through Wisconsin to northern Michigan.
There is the potential for 6-12 inches of snow to accumulate and cause difficult travel along a 1,000-mile-long swath from early Friday to early Saturday over the Central states, AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham explained. The exact track of the storm will determine where the band of snow develops, and it's possible that forecasters will shift it somewhat to the north or south in the coming days.
Travel during and shortly after the storm can be difficult over portions of I-94 late this week and into the weekend over the Great Plains.
"Gusty winds on the back side of the storm can lead to blowing and drifting snow over parts of the central and northern Plains during Friday night and Saturday," Buckingham said.
There will be a major temperature contrast across the region as the storm pushes through the Central states. At this time, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo., are likely to remain on the warmer and rainy southern and eastern flank of the storm, but Minneapolis could end up in the zone of heavy snow. While temperatures are forecast to hover in the 20s and lower 30s F around Minneapolis Friday, highs are forecast to reach the 70s in St. Louis, where the daily record of 73 set in 1889 will be challenged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.