Winter Fest on Long Lake, a fundraiser for Benjamin's House emergency shelter, returns Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 10-12, with opportunities still open to volunteer for activities planned.

A post on the Benjamin's House Facebook page invites, "Want to help make 2022 Winter Fest on Long Lake the best ever? Volunteer — lots of opportunities to be a part of this fun-filled event." A link to sign-up can be found there.

The schedule of events for the three-day fundraiser follows:

• Thursday, Feb. 10: 6-8 p.m. Meat Raffle at The Rockford House, W2652 Rockford Road, north end of the lake. At the event, 20 rounds of meat and seafood will be raffled off with $5 per paddle. Drink specials included.

• Friday, Feb. 11: 5-8 p.m., preregistration for ice fishing contest, food and drink specials at The Landing on Long Lake, N1262 Highway M, and live music in the tent.

• Saturday, Feb. 12: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ice fishing contest at The Landing on Lake Lake with a $20 entry fee. Grand prize is $1,000 for the largest fish overall, any species; $500 each for the largest walleye, bass and pike. Kids ages 12 and under can fish free.

