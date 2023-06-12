Winner of $10K announced in Rotary Duck Raffle

Pictured, from left, are Duck Race committee members Kevin Klemme and Travis Karpowicz, $10,000 grand prize winner Lisa Leach and her husband, Greg, and Joe Huftel, who sold the lucky ticket.

 Photo submitted

Winners have been announced in the Rice Lake Rotary Club's annual duck raffle held in conjunction with Aquafest.

Winning the grand prize of $10K was Lisa Leach. See the club's Facebook page for a list of other winners.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments