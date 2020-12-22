A specialty retail shop had a soft opening in downtown Rice Lake last week. Wild Soul has opened in the former White Stag at 208 N. Main St., between Two Sisters and Vertical Blinds.
The owner is Vanessa Aspseter Hellstern of Rice Lake, who has made a vision she has had for the last five or six years into a reality.
“With so many stores closing this year, I wanted to give back to the community,” she said.
The shop owner is not daunted by opening during a pandemic.
“No matter when you open a business, it’s a gamble,” she said.
“I wanted to do my own thing, and I wanted to teach my children that anything is possible in any stage of your life,” she said.
Shoppers will find a variety of items for gift-giving or to treat themselves — jewelry, candles, mugs, clothing, cards, children’s items, belts, hats and more.
The shop owner said her goal is to keep buying from an ever-revolving supply chain with ever-changing products.
What will be common among all her products is that they will be U.S. made, they will be handmade originals and a portion of their profits will be used for good causes.
“Things that align with my heart and vision,” she explained.
She said, for example, 5% of the proceeds made by the Calyan Wax Co. goes to anti-human trafficking efforts. She sells their candles at her store because she supports that cause.
“I’m hoping there’s something for everyone,” she said, noting prices range from $10 on up.
The shop owner she would love to put together gift packages for people for any price range.
“I want to give people that option,” Aspseter-Hellstern said.
She also encourages people to take “sneak peeks” on Facebook and Instagram and to watch for a grand opening the first week in February.
Holiday shop hours this week and next are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon with the shop closed Friday and Saturday.
Regular shop hours in the new year, starting Jan. 5, are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Aspseter-Hellstern knows there will be some challenges, but she is going to give it her best effort.
“I have put my heart and soul into it, and I have to give myself some grace,” she said.
