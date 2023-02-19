Disinformation and misinformation hang like a dark cloud over the electoral process today. Disinformation is false by design; misinformation is false information that may or may not have been intentional. These elements have long been a part of the political process in the United States. President John Adams once scribbled a stark note on his copy of the writing by the French philosopher, Nicolas de Condorcet. The philosopher predicted that a free press would advance knowledge and create a more informed public. Adams disagreed. “There has been more new error propagated by the press in the last ten years than in a hundred years before 1798.” Adams’ remarks are interesting in that he believed misinformation and disinformation were far worse in his time...much as we believe today.
Ryan Merkley, former editor of the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder, is one of the foremost experts on the topic today. He describes two main objectives in disinformation campaigns. The first is to drive action (or inaction) of a particular audience by sowing division and discontent by using false statements or out-of-context material. The intent is to target a particular group to discourage them from going to the polls, or to make them unreceptive to the facts. The second objective is to destabilize the foundations of trust in individuals, organizations, or institutions.
