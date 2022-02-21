As the world celebrates Charles Darwin’s 213th birthday, Professor Jim Bradley of the University Auburn, Alabama, will share insight as to Why Darwin’s Ideas Matter at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Sunday Feb. 27. As a biologist, Bradley notes that “some of the greatest traumas to the human ego were dealt by Copernicus, Galileo and Darwin in attempting to understand the science of the human species and evolution.”

Darwin’s teaching challenges us to understand that other living species were not created explicitly for our use, but that the entire living world, including humans, are a product of the natural interplay between chance and necessity. Darwin’s successor, the late Edward O. Wilson, expanded this to incorporate an awareness that fundamental human habits and emotions are deeply rooted in human evolution.

Rice Lake native and part-time resident of Mikana, Bradley will lead fellow UU members in a discussion of Darwin’s teachings. The service to begin at 10 a.m. All are welcome at BHUU, 230 W. Messenger Street, Rice Lake. Those attending in person must be fully vaccinated, masking and distancing observed. Also broadcast via Zoom, the link will be sent to members. All interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments