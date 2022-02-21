...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11
inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in
northern counties.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Anoka and Chisago Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult
travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
As the world celebrates Charles Darwin’s 213th birthday, Professor Jim Bradley of the University Auburn, Alabama, will share insight as to Why Darwin’s Ideas Matter at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Sunday Feb. 27. As a biologist, Bradley notes that “some of the greatest traumas to the human ego were dealt by Copernicus, Galileo and Darwin in attempting to understand the science of the human species and evolution.”
Darwin’s teaching challenges us to understand that other living species were not created explicitly for our use, but that the entire living world, including humans, are a product of the natural interplay between chance and necessity. Darwin’s successor, the late Edward O. Wilson, expanded this to incorporate an awareness that fundamental human habits and emotions are deeply rooted in human evolution.
Rice Lake native and part-time resident of Mikana, Bradley will lead fellow UU members in a discussion of Darwin’s teachings. The service to begin at 10 a.m. All are welcome at BHUU, 230 W. Messenger Street, Rice Lake. Those attending in person must be fully vaccinated, masking and distancing observed. Also broadcast via Zoom, the link will be sent to members. All interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
