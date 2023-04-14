...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...
Observations this afternoon show relative humidity values in the
20s due to dew points in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 70s
to low 80s across the area. Winds have generally remained around
10-15mph gusting to 20-25mph out of the south. The cold front is
visible within the wind field with a sharp westerly turn to the
winds as the front pushes through, with temperatures also
significantly cooler west of the front. While winds are not quite
as strong as yesterday, humidity values have continue to drop as
temperatures warm, and conditions will only improve as
temperatures fall later this evening followed by rain showers
arriving overnight. Any fires that develop will be able to spread
quickly for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department
Information has been released on parking availability for Saturday’s visitation and services for the two officers killed in the line of duty on April 8.
Visitation for Officer Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cameron High School, 750 S. First St., Cameron, and services will begin at 1 p.m. A law enforcement procession will follow the services.
