Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department

Information has been released on parking availability for Saturday’s visitation and services for the two officers killed in the line of duty on April 8.

Visitation for Officer Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cameron High School, 750 S. First St., Cameron, and services will begin at 1 p.m. A law enforcement procession will follow the services.

