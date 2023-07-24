WESTconsin donates $25K to Northwood's new Med Lab Tech program

Shown from left are Northwood Technical College Senior Advancement Officer Brian Schroeder, Northwood Technical College Foundation Executive Director Kim Pearson, WESTconsin Business Loan Officer Josh Lindseth and WESTconsin Vice President – New Richmond Marie Gremore.

 Photo submitted

WESTconsin Credit Union has given $25,000 to Northwood Technical College Foundation to support the college’s new Medical Laboratory Technician program that was created in partnership with Westfields Hospital after years of struggling to fill the many vacancies in the field. The $4.75 million project will provide students with lectures, labs, and clinical experiences they need help meet the workforce shortages for all hospitals within the St. Croix Valley and beyond.

“WESTconsin Credit Union is proud to support Northwood Technical College as they look to better the healthcare workforce of western Wisconsin," said Stephanie Rasmussen, Chief Experience Officer. "Our contribution will help the college give students quality education and training for aspiring medical laboratory technicians and address the growing demand. Together, we are 'Inspiring Better.'”

  

