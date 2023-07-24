WESTconsin donates $25K to Northwood's new Med Lab Tech program

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.
In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Shown from left are Northwood Technical College Senior Advancement Officer Brian Schroeder, Northwood Technical College Foundation Executive Director Kim Pearson, WESTconsin Business Loan Officer Josh Lindseth and WESTconsin Vice President – New Richmond Marie Gremore.
WESTconsin Credit Union has given $25,000 to Northwood Technical College Foundation to support the college’s new Medical Laboratory Technician program that was created in partnership with Westfields Hospital after years of struggling to fill the many vacancies in the field. The $4.75 million project will provide students with lectures, labs, and clinical experiences they need help meet the workforce shortages for all hospitals within the St. Croix Valley and beyond.
“WESTconsin Credit Union is proud to support Northwood Technical College as they look to better the healthcare workforce of western Wisconsin," said Stephanie Rasmussen, Chief Experience Officer. "Our contribution will help the college give students quality education and training for aspiring medical laboratory technicians and address the growing demand. Together, we are 'Inspiring Better.'”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.