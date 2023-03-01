To help aid those facing food insecurity, the WESTconsin Credit Union Spring Food Drive will kick off on Monday, March 13, and run through Saturday, March 25. WESTconsin will accept donations of non-perishable food items in offices. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any WESTconsin office with a teller or through drive-ups. Proceeds will be distributed by the credit union to local food pantries.

“Monetary donations are especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. “Last year, we raised over $1,600 and collected 855 non-perishable food items. That money allowed local pantries to buy nearly $16,000 worth of food for those in need. We are hopeful this upcoming food drive will make that same level of impact.”

