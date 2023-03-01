...SNOW TO GRADUALLY END FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH EARLY THIS
AFTERNOON...
.Snow will continue to gradually end from west to east through
early this afternoon with additional accumulations of up to an
inch possible. Breezy north/northwest winds may lead to some
blowing snow and reductions in visibility, especially across
western Minnesota.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
To help aid those facing food insecurity, the WESTconsin Credit Union Spring Food Drive will kick off on Monday, March 13, and run through Saturday, March 25. WESTconsin will accept donations of non-perishable food items in offices. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any WESTconsin office with a teller or through drive-ups. Proceeds will be distributed by the credit union to local food pantries.
“Monetary donations are especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. “Last year, we raised over $1,600 and collected 855 non-perishable food items. That money allowed local pantries to buy nearly $16,000 worth of food for those in need. We are hopeful this upcoming food drive will make that same level of impact.”
