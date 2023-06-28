The state Department of Health Services has confirmed that a horse in Dunn County has tested positive for West Nile virus. The positive test is a sign that mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are present in Wisconsin and can transmit the virus to people and other animals.

The horse is the first reported West Nile virus infection in the state this year. Currently, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in 2023.

  

