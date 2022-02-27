As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, the state Department of Corrections is once again opening its facilities for in-person visitation starting Tuesday.
In a press release, DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said he appreciated people's patience with changing guidance at the state's correctional facilities.
"Family connection during incarceration has shown to have a positive impact on success upon return to the community, and in-person visitation is one way of maintaining that connection," he said.
Visitors will be required to test or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test through March 13; after that tests will not be required.
Tuesday's reopening is the second time DOC has reopened for in-person visits since the beginning of the pandemic. DOC facilities were originally closed in March 2020 until July 2021. But with the rise of the omicron variant, they were closed again in December 2021, until now.
"We're happy to resume many normal operations, and we hope there are no more suspensions of those operations," Carr said. "However, we have and will continue to follow the science in our COVID-19 mitigation efforts."
As of Thursday, there were 77 active COVID-19 infections among people in DOC care and 22 DOC employees with active cases. Eighty-three percent of inmates are fully vaccinated and more than 69 percent of those eligible for a booster dose have received one, according to DOC.
Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 Weekly Recap
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is 779 as of Friday. The state Department of Health Services has confirmed 11,887 total deaths from the disease.
Sixty percent of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated — 82.4 percent of people age 65 and older, 56.5 percent of children age 12 to 17 and 22.7 percent of children 5 to 11 years old. As of Friday, 32.5% have received a booster shot.
At the tale end of last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Mark Johnson wrote this story breaking down some key questions and points surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, here are a couple:
What's the difference between an epidemic, pandemic and endemic? And where are we at with the COVID-19 pandemic? When will it become endemic?
The thoughts on the latter differ between Ali H. Mokdad, chief strategy officer for population health at University of Washington in Seattle, and Ben Weston, medical director of the Milwaukee County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center.
"The phase when we needed mask mandates is over," Mokdad said. "The pandemic phase of COVID is over. We're now into the endemic phase. But COVID itself isn't over. It will be with us for a very long time."
"It's too early to say we're in an endemic phase," Weston said. "The take-home point really is caution. Every trend is going down and going down quickly, but our disease burden is still high."
As Johnson reported: "In Wisconsin, over the last six weeks, COVID-19 cases have plunged more than 10-fold from 18,033 on Jan. 5 to 1,379 on Feb.15. Over the same period the percentage of tests that were positive — an early indication of trends in hospitalizations and deaths — dropped from around 28 percent to just under 9 percent."
What about masks in public, especially on airplanes or for those who are immunocompromised?
While mask mandates are likely to be lifted in many places indoors — as already is the case in major cities across the country — they could remain in place in others.
"Personally, wearing a mask in an airplane could remain a good idea," Rafael Meza, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said.
There is another reason why people choose to continue wearing masks, Johnson reported: "Millions with compromised immune systems, including patients with cancer and organ transplant recipients, remain especially vulnerable to infection and serious illness. Estimates suggest the immunocompromised make up between 2.7% and 3% of the U.S. population. That means the other 97% must consider whether they may be putting others at risk if they stop wearing masks indoors."
And for William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and past president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, he is asking for some caution.
"Better to wear the mask for a month too long, than to take a mask off a month too soon," Schaffner said.
