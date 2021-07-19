Dane W. Jensen, 62, and Stacey G. Bickford, 53, both of Prairie Lake.

Ryan L. Donald, 35, and Amber L. Peiffer, 34, both of Chetek.

Morgan J. Loew, 27, Harvey, Marion County, Iowa, and Karen J. Hallmark, 23, Cedar Lake.

Elijah D. Wood, 30, Vance Creek and Alyssandra X. R. Becker, 23, Boyceville, Dunn County.

Anthony A. Tangwall, 25, Stanley, and Kodye J. Hovde, 22, Long Lake, Washburn County.

Christopher J. Weller, 25, and Taylor A. Nordin, 25, both of Rice Lake.

Eric A. Meyer, 38, and Emily M. Toninato, 40, both of Woodbury, Washington County, Minn.

Thomas J. Frisch, 57, and Dawn M. Kennedy, 55, both of Almena.

Cody D. Stauner, 35, and Jamie F. Astley, 34, both of Prairie Lake.

