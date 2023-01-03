Austin E. Niemcewicz, 27, and Ashlee L. Rightman, 24, both of Chetek.
Jaime R. Lorenz, 39, and Jill A. Erickson, 47, both of Cameron.
.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
