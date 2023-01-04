...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
WeCOPE series focuses on managing life's challenges
Missy Bablick, UW-Madison's human development and relationships educator for Barron County, announced an upcoming program to help cope with life's challenges.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to share another series to promote self-care and enhance overall well-being," she said. "This program is being offered through UW-Madison, Division of Extension. My colleague Danette Hopke from Washburn County will be hosting this program once again via Zoom. We all are aware of the value of taking care of yourself, and here is a great opportunity to develop those skills."
