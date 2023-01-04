Missy Bablick, UW-Madison's human development and relationships educator for Barron County, announced an upcoming program to help cope with life's challenges.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to share another series to promote self-care and enhance overall well-being," she said. "This program is being offered through UW-Madison, Division of Extension. My colleague Danette Hopke from Washburn County will be hosting this program once again via Zoom. We all are aware of the value of taking care of yourself, and here is a great opportunity to develop those skills."

