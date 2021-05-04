Warriors On Wisconsin is a new program starting with the 2021-22 school year with the aim of at-risk prevention and intervention efforts in the Rice Lake Area School District. Its tagline is "Believe and Achieve."
The program gets its name from its location. It will be housed in the Administration Building, at the intersection of Augusta Street and Wisconsin Avenue, after the administrative staff moves into larger quarters in the former Jefferson Elementary School later this spring or summer.
"It's an alternative education program," said Marsha Scherz, director of learning and instruction.
Information newly developed on the program states: "WOW is part of a continuum of services offered in the Rice Lake Area School District to respond to students at risk from dropping out of school and also to prevent students from being identified as at-risk."
The entrance process will be by referral from a school counselor, teacher, parent or guardian, or administrator with input from the student.
Criteria considered for entrance include attendance, credits, behavior, areas of success and/or need and programming resources such as social worker, mental health or AODA counseling or gifted/talented. Duration of a student in the program is flexible and dependent on ongoing monitoring of student progress.
The program is different from a traditional school setting with a small class size, individual, student-centered focus, increased one-on-one interaction with trusted adults, immediate response to student needs — whether academic, social/emotional, mental health or behavioral — a safe, culturally-responsive space, explicit instruction and supports, integrated mental wellness instruction and increased student support services. It will offer multiple learning opportunities through teacher led, online and hybrid instruction.
Associate principal Mark Beise said Kristy Thurs, who taught at Red Cedar School, will be a full-time teacher with several other staff members, including science teacher Andrew Davis and math teacher Patrick Swanson, to teach part-time at WOW and part-time at the high school.
"We will share a lot of the staff with the high school," he said, acknowledging that the closer proximity will make that easier to do.
"It's about community building and building relationships," Beise said. "They will have the same teachers and be in the same building all year so they really get that family, community feel."
Moving closer to Rice Lake High School will allow students to participate more easily in electives, thus making the students who choose a smaller learning environment over the traditional school structure still feel connected to the rest of the student body.
The associate principal said it is a good time to make the change as the last of the students who started at the former Northern Lakes Regional Academy charter school, and continued with a hybrid learning model at Red Cedar School after the charter school closed, will graduate this spring.
Although still in the revision process, WOW's mission statement, which is the program's daily goal, is "to provide an appropriate, welcoming learning environment, which meets the needs, skills and learning styles of all students. Each student comes to WOW with a different set of experiences, values an attitudes. The WOW program values each individual and will encourage and assist students to use these experiences, along with their strengths and interests, to become successful learners and members of the community."
Its long-range vision, also in the revision process, will focus on the use of strengths to overcome learning obstacles to reach their individual goals. Beise said the main goal is making they are all on-track for graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.