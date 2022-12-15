...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
top story
Warrior Robotics to host tournament on Saturday and the public is invited
By Jeremy “Pete” Peterson
Fab Lab instructor/robotics advisor
The public is invited to the Warrior Robotics Annual VEX VRC Challenge Tournament on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Rice Lake High School gymnasium.
For the second straight year, McCain foods in collaboration with other community volunteers is sponsoring this opportunity for area students. Thirty middle- and high-school robot teams from seven different school districts across Wisconsin and Michigan will be attending this event for a chance to qualify for the VEX VRC state tournament later this spring.
