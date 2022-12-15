The public is invited to the Warrior Robotics Annual VEX VRC Challenge Tournament on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Rice Lake High School gymnasium.

For the second straight year, McCain foods in collaboration with other community volunteers is sponsoring this opportunity for area students. Thirty middle- and high-school robot teams from seven different school districts across Wisconsin and Michigan will be attending this event for a chance to qualify for the VEX VRC state tournament later this spring.

