The Warrior Robotics Club teams started their 2022-23 competitive season strong at the second annual VEX VRC Challenge Tournament that was held Saturday in the Rice Lake High School gymnasium.

During this event, 25 middle and high school VEX robot teams from across Northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan competed in the first regional VEX VRC event of the season. This year’s VRC game is entitled Spin-Up — a competition where robots must collect foam Frisbees and fire them into Frisbee golf style goals for points. Robot teams perform tasks both autonomously as well as through driver controlled programming during a set of morning qualification rounds where they are ranked to develop seeding for later afternoon rounds.

