A bench warrant has been issued for a Rice Lake man after he failed to appear in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday as he faces multiple charges in three separate cases, including possession of methamphetamine and fleeing an officer.

Adam M. Swartz, 35, was charged on Dec. 14 with felony counts of possession of meth and fleeing an officer after police say he refused to stop his vehicle — later found in a ditch — in two separate attempts on the night of Dec. 10-11. A misdemeanor charge of resisting of obstructing an officer and two felony bail jumping charges were included.

