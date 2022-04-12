Joshua Myhro

A judge has issued a bench warrant for a Rice Lake man who failed to appear on Friday to face felony charges in Barron County Circuit Court.

Joshua J. Myhro, 41, was charged on Dec. 1 with felony discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, plus disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer — both misdemeanors.

