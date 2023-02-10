A warrant has been issued for a Rice Lake man charged in Barron County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse for allegedly spanking and choking a 10-year-old girl.

Robert A. Brisky III, 31, was charged with physical abuse of a child-intentionally causing bodily harm on Jan. 31 and the arrest warrant was issued the same day.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments