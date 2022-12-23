...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Walker appointee Fred Prehn resigns from Wisconsin DNR board
MADISON — A member of the state Department of Natural Resource's policy board appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker who refused to step down even after his term ended nearly two years ago said Friday that he was resigning.
Fred Prehn, who won a lawsuit seeking to oust him from the Natural Resources Board after his term ended in May 2021, informed Gov. Tony Evers of his intent to resign in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. Prehn said his resignation will take effect Dec. 30.
