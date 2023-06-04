Walk to End Alzheimer's relocates to UW-EC-Barron County this fall

The Walk to End Alzhiemer's of Barron County Committee has announced the Sept. 9 fundraiser to raise $30,000 will take place at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County. Shown are Campus Director Abbey Fischer, at left, Walk Committee members and staff.

 Photo submitted

The committee for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Barron County encourages all who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia to help spread awareness and raise funds for all those who have been impacted by this devastating disease.

"We are excited to announce a new location for this year’s Walk event," said Jamie Lis, manager of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Walk to End Alzheimer's. "The Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with UW-Eau Claire – Barron County and invites residents from the surrounding communities to join us there on Saturday, Sept. 9."

