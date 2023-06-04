Walk to End Alzheimer's relocates to UW-EC-Barron County this fall

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Walk to End Alzhiemer's of Barron County Committee has announced the Sept. 9 fundraiser to raise $30,000 will take place at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County. Shown are Campus Director Abbey Fischer, at left, Walk Committee members and staff.
The committee for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Barron County encourages all who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia to help spread awareness and raise funds for all those who have been impacted by this devastating disease.
"We are excited to announce a new location for this year’s Walk event," said Jamie Lis, manager of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Walk to End Alzheimer's. "The Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with UW-Eau Claire – Barron County and invites residents from the surrounding communities to join us there on Saturday, Sept. 9."
