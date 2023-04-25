Volunteers spread out, clean up parks and more

Volunteers pause for photo during citywide clean-up Friday.

 Photo submitted

The proverbial expression many hands make light work certainly applied Friday when volunteers joined forces to clean up 12 local parks and trails in conjunction with Earth Day.

Jody Greiner from the Chamber and Christina Solie from the Lake District coordinated to get volunteers, items needed for clean up, and pick up in their joint effort.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments