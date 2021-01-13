Vista Prairie acquires Brentwood

Brentwood Senior Living, 633 Cameron Road, Rice Lake, has become part of Vista Prairie Communities. Current owners, David and Diana Barta completed the sale to Vista Prairie on Dec. 18.
The nonprofit organization is based in the Twin Cities and serves seniors primarily in rural areas in Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio in eight communities. Like Brentwood, Vista Prairie Communities provide assisted living and memory care services for older adults.
“It is our intention and expectation to provide a smooth transition in ownership and management so that residents of Brentwood continue to experience high quality services well into the future,” said David Barta earlier this month, when residents and staff were informed.
Brentwood’s staff will remain in their positions under the leadership of the current executive director, Kevin Rundhaug.
“We are delighted to welcome Brentwood to the Vista Prairie family,” said Vista Prairie President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Bettendorf. “Like Brentwood, our communities are dedicated to the highest possible quality, with our commitment to compassionate care in joy-filled environments that make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve and their loved ones.”
The senior community has served Rice Lake for more than 16 years. It employs a staff of 40, caring for residents in 28 assisted living apartments and 19 memory care suites. Vista Prairie Communities is a nonprofit organization that now owns nine senior living communities, providing innovative services for older adults in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin.
For more information, visit vistaprairie.org.
