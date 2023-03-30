...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA
THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as mainly rain but will transition to freezing rain for
much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin
late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a couple
tenths of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 8 inches in far western
MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 7 inches in
central and eastern MN. In addition, strong winds will develop
Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night,
potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN
and possibly into eastern MN.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area north
of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and possible
blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex winter storm.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain likely.
Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. For the
Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT
Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Lopez Family of Palencia, Guatemala, received a home funded by St. Joseph School students, staff, family members and friends during the 2020 Catholic School Week. The project was spearheaded by the SJS graduating Class of 2020. The family is pictured with SJS alumni James Meyer and Mindy Barta and SJS students Levi Barta and Elliot Meyer.
The Lopez Family of Palencia, Guatemala, received a home funded by St. Joseph School students, staff, family members and friends during the 2020 Catholic School Week. The project was spearheaded by the SJS graduating Class of 2020. The family is pictured with SJS alumni James Meyer and Mindy Barta and SJS students Levi Barta and Elliot Meyer.
Photo submitted
Mrs. Paz and her extended family blessed the group of visitors outside her home in Palencia, Guatemala. The home was a gift from the Rice Lake Rotary Club.
Photo submitted
Each family that the group visited was provided with food from the Food for the Poor and Feed My Starving Children organizations.
Photo submitted
Danny Meyer shares gifts donated by families of the Doyle Juniors 4-H Club from Barron County.
Nine individuals traveled to Guatemala March 13-17 to participate in a mission trip with Food for the Poor, a nonprofit that is based out of Coconut Creek, Florida, and works to share God’s unconditional love with those in need, especially in the Caribbean and Latin America.
Those participating included Lisa Barta with daughter Mindy Barta and son Levi Barta; Damon and Arlaina Meyer with son James and daughter Elliot; and Jeanne Seftar, all of Rice Lake; and Danny Meyer of Loyal.
