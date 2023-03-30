Nine individuals traveled to Guatemala March 13-17 to participate in a mission trip with Food for the Poor, a nonprofit that is based out of Coconut Creek, Florida, and works to share God’s unconditional love with those in need, especially in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Those participating included Lisa Barta with daughter Mindy Barta and son Levi Barta; Damon and Arlaina Meyer with son James and daughter Elliot; and Jeanne Seftar, all of Rice Lake; and Danny Meyer of Loyal.

