UW-Eau Claire — Barron County and Immigrant Advocates of Barron County will host an event this month honoring World Refugee Day. The free event will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 20 in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall on the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County campus in Rice Lake.

The Building a Welcoming Community event begins with an open house showcasing the work of organizations that provide services or opportunities designed to improve the quality of life for vulnerable families in Barron County, whether newly arrived or long-time residents.

