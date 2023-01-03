.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and
early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the
south across the region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning,
heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon.
Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5
to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an
additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust
your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and
early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the
south across the region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning,
heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon.
Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5
to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an
additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust
your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist fellowship at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, invites all interested as member Pat Barry will conduct the service on Sunday at 10 a.m., entwining as part of Part III of a program she has prepared. In “Our Stories,” Berry’s mission is to guide all to a broader understanding of the importance of recalling, understanding and recording personal and family histories.
Barry queries “How have these histories affected us?” and notes that her plan is to encourage the fellowship to spend some time together telling remembered favorite tales; she will share a few prompts to inspire those attending.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.