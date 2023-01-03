The Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist fellowship at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, invites all interested as member Pat Barry will conduct the service on Sunday at 10 a.m., entwining as part of Part III of a program she has prepared. In “Our Stories,” Berry’s mission is to guide all to a broader understanding of the importance of recalling, understanding and recording personal and family histories.

Barry queries “How have these histories affected us?” and notes that her plan is to encourage the fellowship to spend some time together telling remembered favorite tales; she will share a few prompts to inspire those attending.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments