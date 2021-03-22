Rice Lake Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists will honor Palm Sunday with guest minister, the Rev. Phillips Sweet of the UU Fellowship Door County, leading Sunday's service in "A reflection on Palm Sunday."
Palm Sunday begins the story at the heart of Christianity with the entrance of Jesus into the capital city of Jerusalem. What does this story say about the qualities of the heart and mind? Jesus had hoped to arouse interest in a new form of life based on compassion, announcing that the Kingdom of Heaven was at hand when he made his triumphant procession. Could this be a silver lining to the current pandemic? To hold "time" in a different kind of crucible? Rev Phil Sweet will lead participants in reflection on the story of Palm Sunday and the impact of current times.
Blue Hills UU continues to hold Sunday services on Zoom at 10 a.m. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed.
Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation, are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
