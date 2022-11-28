...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Sunday’s 10 a.m. service at Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship brings Arthur Thexton back to the Rice Lake pulpit, as he challenges those attending to consider "How to believe in God." He asks, “Is there a self-aware entity who is omnipotent, omnipresent, and beneficent?” Thexton postulates that society is overwhelmingly populated by people who say that they believe in "God" with a capital "G." What do they mean? And, can those who are humanist find common ground or vocabulary with them?
All seeking insight are welcome at BHUU, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. A free-range discussion period at 9 a.m. will focus on the question “Should teachers be armed?” Both may be accessed via Zoom. The link is sent to members, but those interested may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for this. Wearing masks is optional for those attending in person, although recommendations of the CDC are followed; all are expected to be fully vaccinated. A gathering for fellowship and coffee after the service is encouraged. Website: bluehillsuu.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.