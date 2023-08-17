God is Love. 1 John 4:16. Yes, but who, what is God? Coming from many different religious backgrounds and practices as its members do, the Rice Lake Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists welcome Blue Hills UU chaplain Dennis Peters to explore topic on Sunday.

Does this sound like an impossible question to answer? Or does everyone have a firm concept guiding their understanding? Chaplain Peters calls to “Let us begin.”

  

