Voter turnout was high in Rice Lake and Barron County for the Primary Election as people flocked to the polls to cast votes not only in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race but for three residents hoping to represent the City Council for District 1.

Bruce Willers and Stephen P. Brown will appear on the April 4 ballot, vying to represent District 1, after receiving the most votes on Feb. 21.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments