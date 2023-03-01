...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL THIS
MORNING...
.Snow continues to fall across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin this morning. Snow combined with gusty winds where snow
has recently fallen is resulting in reductions to visibility and
slick spots on roadways. The snow will gradually end from west to
east through early this afternoon.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Voter turnout was high in Rice Lake and Barron County for the Primary Election as people flocked to the polls to cast votes not only in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race but for three residents hoping to represent the City Council for District 1.
Bruce Willers and Stephen P. Brown will appear on the April 4 ballot, vying to represent District 1, after receiving the most votes on Feb. 21.
