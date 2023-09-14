The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the two people killed in a Polk County three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

They are Lamont Lynn Kelly, 66, of Deer Park, who was driving a 2004 Toyota Rav4, and Martha Leora Mclean, 92, of Mission, Texas, who was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Avalon.

  

