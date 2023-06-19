Less than two weeks after being charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct related to domestic abuse, a Rice Lake man was dead, apparently by suicide, and a woman gunned down in a New Auburn home.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said it had responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:47 p.m. on Sunday regarding two people who were presumed to be dead.

  

