A convicted sex offender, who previously was set to move to 2412 Highway 8, Cameron, instead will be residing at 1832 29 3/4 Ave. in Haugen, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.

Heath Gullikson, 45, was convicted on April 16, 2019, of second-degree sexual assault of a child-child enticement. He is described as 5’9” tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighs 132 pounds.

