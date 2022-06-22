The search for a 55-year-old man who went missing, possibly sometime on Sunday evening on Red Cedar Lake, entered its third day with smaller teams and a cadaver dog.

The boat of the unidentified man was recovered Monday morning on the shore with no one in it and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and state Department of Natural Researches launched a search.

