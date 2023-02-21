...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue
through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday
morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will
begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will
range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher
end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota
through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many
locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of
I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas.
Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly
impossible.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes. Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
