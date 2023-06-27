Two people have been charged in Barron County Circuit Court after being pulled over in a U-Haul van with an Arizona license plate that had been listed as stolen.

Joshua L. Reller, 40, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, was charged on June 19 with two felonies, operating a vehicle with owner’s permission and possession of methamphetamine, as well as two misdemeanors, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments