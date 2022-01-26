A two-day American Red Cross blood drive is Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 8, from noon to 6 p.m. both days at Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St., Rice Lake. Call Shannon Metcalf at 612-759-3622 or the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment or search online for sponsor code: Rice Lake. Appointments appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome.
