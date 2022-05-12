Fatal Barron house fire

Emergency workers block off River Avenue in Barron where two children and one man were killed early Thursday morning in a house fire.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Two children and one man died after fire broke out at a home early Thursday morning in Barron.

According to a Barron County Sheriff’s Department news release, a 911 call came in at 3:26 a.m. to report a house fire on River Avenue.

