The great majority of votes counted in Wisconsin give Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden about a 20,000 vote edge statewide as of early this morning, but Republican President Donald Trump blew away his challenger in Barron County polls.
According to unofficial results, Trump garnered 15,797 votes to Biden’s 9,188.
The GOP’S Tom Tiffany was declared the victor for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. With nearly all precincts reporting, Tiffany got 60.8% of the votes, compared with Democrat Tricia Zunker, who got 39.2%.
In Barron County Tiffany defeated Zunker 15,930-9,114.
Meanwhile in state Assembly District 75, Barron County voters handed Republican David Armstrong a 15,337-9,611 victory over Democrat John C. Ellenson.
County races were unopposed. Brian H. Wright, who ran for district attorney, received 20,123 votes, DeeAnn Cook got 21,195 in the county clerk’s race, Yvonne Ritchie garnered 21,223 for the treasurer post and 21,072 votes went to Margo Katterhagen in the register of deeds race.
All results are unofficial.
