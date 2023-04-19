Members of the Prairie Hustlers 4-H Club of the Cameron area inspect a bluebird nesting box they put on the Tuscobia Trail kiosk near Hwy. SS this month. From left are Kiri Nelson, Brady Nelson, Grayson Forester, Conor Nelson and Emma Nelson.
Prairie Hustlers 4-H club members cleaned out existing bluebird nesting boxes along the Tuscobia Trail in early April. Working on this box at the trail parking lot on Hwy. SS are, from left, Brady Nelson, Emma Nelson, Faith Nelson and Kiri Nelson.
Members of the Prairie Hustlers 4-H Club of the Cameron area inspect a bluebird nesting box they put on the Tuscobia Trail kiosk near Hwy. SS this month. From left are Kiri Nelson, Brady Nelson, Grayson Forester, Conor Nelson and Emma Nelson.
Photo by Dave Greschner
In a photo from the early 1960s, two members of the Fair ’n’ Square 4-H Club put up a bluebird nesting box along the Tuscobia Trail.
Photo submitted
Bluebirds have returned to our area this month, including this male perched on an old nesting box along a field near Prairie Farm in last week’s warm weather.
Photo by Dave Greschner
Prairie Hustlers 4-H club members cleaned out existing bluebird nesting boxes along the Tuscobia Trail in early April. Working on this box at the trail parking lot on Hwy. SS are, from left, Brady Nelson, Emma Nelson, Faith Nelson and Kiri Nelson.
A dozen 4-Hers from the Prairie Hustlers club of the Cameron area are carrying on a bluebird nesting box tradition this spring along the Tuscobia Trail north of Rice Lake.
On a wintry day in early April and a summery day last week, the 4-Hers cleaned out existing bluebird boxes along the state hiking trail and put up their newly-constructed boxes as part of a club project in conjunction with the Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.