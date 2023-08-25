Kenny Bednarek,greets fans as Alaba Olukunle Akintola, of Nigeria, looks on before competing in the men's 200-meter heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
From left: Sinesipho Dambile, of South Africa, Aaron Brown, of Canada, Kenneth Bednarek, of the United States, Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, and Courtney Lindsey, of the United States, race to the finish in the Men's 200-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Kenny Bednarek and Sinesipho Dambile, of South Africa, shake hands after a 200 meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kenny Bednarek and Alaba Olukunle Akintola of Nigeria race in a men's 200 meters heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Kenny Bednarek with Aaron Brown, of Canada (left) and Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana (right) compete in a men's 200-meters semifinal.
Kenny Bednarek and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo bump fists after finishing a men's 200-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24.
Running his third race in three days and against the fastest field in event history, Kenny Bednarek took fifth in Friday's 200 meters finals at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Bednarek ran his race in 20.07 seconds, being just edged out by 0.05 by Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes for fourth. Winning the gold medal was American Noah Lyles in 19.52 as he defended his 200 World title from last year. American Erriyon Knighton took the silver in 19.75 and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana won the bronze in 19.81.
