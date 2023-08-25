Running his third race in three days and against the fastest field in event history, Kenny Bednarek took fifth in Friday's 200 meters finals at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Bednarek ran his race in 20.07 seconds, being just edged out by 0.05 by Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes for fourth. Winning the gold medal was American Noah Lyles in 19.52 as he defended his 200 World title from last year. American Erriyon Knighton took the silver in 19.75 and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana won the bronze in 19.81.

  

