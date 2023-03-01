...SNOW TO GRADUALLY END FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH EARLY THIS
AFTERNOON...
.Snow will continue to gradually end from west to east through
early this afternoon with additional accumulations of up to an
inch possible. Breezy north/northwest winds may lead to some
blowing snow and reductions in visibility, especially across
western Minnesota.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Aaron Miley, Cody Featherly and Jason Johnson, from left, prepare to deliver a car on the tow truck.
Towing company owners Aaron Miley and Jason Johnson have been busy this winter season — as usual — but the busiest and most dangerous times for drivers on the road aren’t necessarily when people might think.
In December, the month in which a two-day winter storm swept through Barron County knocking out power, CCR Towing recorded an average of three to four tows every day and about 100 tows overall. In January they had 19 calls for tows in two days because of snow.
