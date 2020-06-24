A proposal for a solar panel array on 58 acres will be considered by the Rice Lake Planning Commission on Thursday.
Rice Lake Utilities is proposing the solar project in Rice Lake’s north industrial park between Lindy Street and Hwy. 53, south of 22 1/2 Avenue.
“Rice Lake Utilities will be required in the future to increase its ‘Renewable Energy/Carbon Free’ portfolio to comply with changing regulation,” according to Commission documents. “It is no longer a question of ‘if,’ rather of ‘when,’ how much and at what cost.”
Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order last year making it a state goal to eliminate carbon-based fuel by 2050.
According to the Energy Information Administration, in 2019, coal-based energy use fell 15%, while renewable energy — such as from solar and wind — grew 1% and surpassed coal in usage.
Electric utilities around the country are increasingly switching to solar and wind sources.
Rice Lake Utilities owns a share of a wind farm in northern Minnesota, giving it a renewable energy portfolio of 14-19%.
According to Rice Lake Utilities, solar generation will increase the Utility’s renewable energy percentage to more than 20% while holding rates in check for years to come.
The proposed solar site is actually outside the city limits, so it would need to be annexed into the city. Furthermore, city zoning code would need to be updated to include solar in the area, which is zoned Light Industrial.
Nowhere in the city could a suitable piece of land be found for the solar project, which requires clear exposure on the south, east and west. Other industrial park parcels were considered as well as the UW campus—but the land was deeded with the stipulation of no development for 75 years.
Each megawatt of solar energy requires 5-6 acres of land, and Rice Lake Utilities plans for a 4-6 MW project. Construction is proposed for 2021.
The Planning Commission meeting is Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Public appearances are allowed, but only one member of the public will be allowed in the meeting room at a time.
