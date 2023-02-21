When Ryan Urban moved to Rice Lake in 2010, he went to the post office to update his address and immediately became fascinated with the large mural above the postmaster’s door. That mural is one of more than 1,000 pieces of post office artwork commissioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Section of Fine Arts between 1934 and 1943.

Urban, a local journalist and history buff, will share what he has learned about post office murals during his Thursdays at the U lecture on Thursday at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County. His presentation, “New Deal-Era Post Office Murals,” will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall and will be livestreamed at ricelaketv.com.

