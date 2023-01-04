...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Three file papers for City Council District 1 seat; primary will be necessary
Three incumbents are running unopposed for their seats on the Rice Lake City Council, and three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to succeed one incumbent who chose not to run in the April 4 election.
Stephen Brown, Shasta Westaby and Bruce Willers filed nomination papers seeking to become the next representative on the City Council for District 1, a post that sitting Councilmember Keith Moffatt decided to vacate at the end of his term in April.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.