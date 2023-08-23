As Wisconsinites have been bracing for extreme heat ahead of today and Thursday, so too have the state’s utilities as the Midwest electric grid could see electricity demand reach record levels.

Ahead of the heatwave, the Midwest grid operator called on utilities to "prepare every available resource" to prevent outages. That's as much of Wisconsin is expecting heat indexes above 100 degrees today and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the state. Milwaukee Public Schools announced it's closing schools and extracurricular programs Wednesday because of the high temperatures.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments