Adam Bever

Adam Bever has been tapped to lead the Red Cedar Symphony as its new conductor.

 Photo submitted

Local musician and educator Adam Bever will take the stage as the new conductor for the Red Cedar Symphony at the summer pops concert in Veteran’s Park on Aug. 8.

“This is a very exciting time for the symphony as we go into our 40th year,” said Red Cedar Symphony Board President Robin Fossum. “Adam’s program ideas are interesting, and he is enthusiastic.”

  

