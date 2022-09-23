A new public ADA-compliant kayak launch and ramp access on Rice Lake is in the community’s future thanks to a grant from T-Mobile to the Rice Lake Main Street Association’s Rock the Dock project.

Community members gathered Friday at the bandshell in Veterans Memorial City Park on the shores of Rice Lake to witness the reveal of a Hometown Grant from T-Mobile, which will be opening a new store — tentatively on Dec. 2 — near Walmart on West Avenue.

