Rice Lake Main Street Association President Vanessa Hellstern, center, welcomes people to the check presentation of a $40,000 grant from T-Mobile for the Rock the Dock project. The money will fund the installation of a ADA-compliant kayak launch in its entirety, says association Board Member Chris Olsen, right.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Sami Mohr, left, who will be the store manager at T-Mobile’s new Rice Lake location, applauds as the check is presented to Hellstern.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
An illustration of the dock project, which is slated to be installed sometime between May and July.
A new public ADA-compliant kayak launch and ramp access on Rice Lake is in the community’s future thanks to a grant from T-Mobile to the Rice Lake Main Street Association’s Rock the Dock project.
Community members gathered Friday at the bandshell in Veterans Memorial City Park on the shores of Rice Lake to witness the reveal of a Hometown Grant from T-Mobile, which will be opening a new store — tentatively on Dec. 2 — near Walmart on West Avenue.
